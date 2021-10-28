Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

PUCK stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

