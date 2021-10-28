Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

