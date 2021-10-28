Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $3.80 Million in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVII opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

