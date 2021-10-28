200,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ACTD opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

