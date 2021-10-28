Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 360,675 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 360,675 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $13.81 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

