Caxton Associates LP Invests $371,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.