Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $197,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,411,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

