Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 22,902 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $206,438.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 45,052 shares of company stock valued at $642,904 over the last quarter.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

