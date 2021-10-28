Caxton Associates LP Sells 13,196 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 406,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

