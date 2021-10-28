Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.