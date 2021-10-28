$0.41 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 2,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

