Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 430,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

