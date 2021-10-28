Meyer Handelman Co. Has $33.03 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $33,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

NYSE PPG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.75. 33,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

