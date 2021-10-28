Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

10/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

9/29/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

9/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 78,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,587. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.