The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The India Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The India Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

