PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,006. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

