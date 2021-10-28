PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,006. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
