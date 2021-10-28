Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Declines By 79.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MYRX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Myrexis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

