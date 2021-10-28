Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Declines By 79.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MYRX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Myrexis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
Myrexis Company Profile
