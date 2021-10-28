EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-583 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.660 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,721. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

