Caxton Associates LP Invests $420,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.