Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

