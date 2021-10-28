Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

