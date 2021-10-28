MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.59 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.590-$3.110 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,338. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.