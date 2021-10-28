Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,860 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cintas were worth $378,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $422.94 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $432.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.