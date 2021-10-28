Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $319.13 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

