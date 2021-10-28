Capital International Inc. CA Sells 9,354 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

