The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BCO opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The Brink’s has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.