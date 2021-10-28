First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,645,989 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of XPeng worth $143,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of XPeng by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

