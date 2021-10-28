Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 8,092 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

