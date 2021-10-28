Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

