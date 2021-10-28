Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 166 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.04. 17,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

