Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 225,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

