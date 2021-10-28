Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,746. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

