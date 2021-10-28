Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.73 EPS.

Masco stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

