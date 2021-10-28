O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.25-29.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90-13.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.72 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $29.250-$29.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $31.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $619.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $621.88.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.