Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 55,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

