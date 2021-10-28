Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $5.87

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

