Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $921,571.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00207464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00098881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

