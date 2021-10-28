Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $168,124.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00207464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00098881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

