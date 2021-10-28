Capital International Inc. CA Has $10 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $388.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.