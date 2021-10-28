DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

