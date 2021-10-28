Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.