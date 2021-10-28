Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.28% of Veracyte worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,892,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

