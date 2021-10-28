Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $92.78 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

