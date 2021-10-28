Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 612,252 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612,252 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth about $320,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

