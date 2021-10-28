The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

