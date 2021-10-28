Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

