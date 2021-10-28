Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 1,962.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

