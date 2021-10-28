Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.