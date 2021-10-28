JT Stratford LLC Sells 980 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.