Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $267,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

VSGX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

